Man shot at Royal Farms in Middle River
BALTIMORE — A man was shot at a Royal Farms in Middle River Thursday afternoon, police said.
Around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 11900 block of Market Way for an assault. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.
This story is still developing story and will be updated.
