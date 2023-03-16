Watch CBS News
Man shot at Royal Farms in Middle River

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was shot at a Royal Farms in Middle River Thursday afternoon, police said.  

Around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 11900 block of Market Way for an assault.  When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the incident.

This story is still developing story and will be updated. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

March 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

