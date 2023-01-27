Man shot at Hustler Club in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot in the leg at a nightclub on "The Block" in downtown Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the stretch of strip clubs and bars in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street, where they found the victim, a 33-year-old man, on the second floor of the building.

The man was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

WJZ has learned the shooting occurred in Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, which was the scene of another shooting nearly a year ago, in February.

After a slew of shootings on The Block in 2021, State Sen. Bill Ferguson introduced a bill last January that would have required businesses on "The Block" with liquor or adult entertainment licenses to close their doors by 10 p.m.

That proposal sparked almost-immediate backlash from business owners, who said the curfew would impact their bottom line and threaten their ability to make a living.

The business owners eventually reached an agreement with city and state officials that didn't involve closing early or paying to shore up police presence in the area.

The business owners told WJZ last year they agreed to have cameras outside their establishments and to make that footage available to police, along with metal detectors or wands in place at the door. The businesses also agreed to have their private security or doormen in communication with officers.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411. Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.