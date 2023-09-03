Man shot and killed at strip club in Baltimore's "The Block"
BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside Norma Jean's strip club on The Block, Baltimore's red-light district, early Sunday.
Police said they were conducting a routine patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the club, in the unit block of Custom House Avenue.
Officers entered the venue to find a 29-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
