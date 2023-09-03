Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed at strip club in Baltimore's "The Block"

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside Norma Jean's strip club on The Block, Baltimore's red-light district, early Sunday.

Police said they were conducting a routine patrol when they heard gunfire coming from the club, in the unit block of Custom House Avenue.

Officers entered the venue to find a 29-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on September 3, 2023 / 4:46 PM

