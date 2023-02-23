Watch CBS News
Police: Man seriously injured, household member arrested in shooting at Brooklyn Park home

BALTIMORE — A man was seriously injured after he was reportedly shot by someone in his household in Anne Arundel County, according to Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Jacklyn Davis.

Officers were called to Park Place in Brooklyn Park around 2:30 p.m. for a call of a shooting inside a house.

A 48-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in serious and life-threatening conditions, police said.

Another man in the house, identified as 70-year-old George Albert Summers, was arrested.

Police said the shooting was contained to inside the home and there is no public safety threat.

