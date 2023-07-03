Man receives life sentence for 2019 murder of Carmen Rodriguez in Canton store

BALTIMORE -- 42-year-old Martin Brooks has received life plus 35 years for the 2019 murder of Carmen Rodriguez at Kim's Deli and Grocery in Canton, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office.

Brooks, who was arrested in February 2020, opened fire on Rodriguez inside the Canton cornerstore, according to police.

Martin Brooks—the second man charged with murdering East Baltimore corner store owner Carmen Rodriguez—has a lengthy, violent record that includes a murder charge nol prossed in 2002—and being found guilty of armed robbery in Baltimore County in 2005. @wjz pic.twitter.com/5JudhN3pIQ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 20, 2020

He was charged with first-degree murder, and nine of charges including armed robbery, first degree assault, armed robbery, and firearms offenses.

Police said that on December 22, 2019, officers responded to Kim's Deli and Grocery at 157 North Kenwood Avenue for a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez, on the floor behind the cashiers counter, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed another man, Terrance Peterson, casing the store, and going inside. About a minute later, Brooks entered the store with a gun, pointed it at Rodriguez, and shot her.

Peterson turned himself in and was arrested in January 2020.