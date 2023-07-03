Man receives life sentence for 2019 murder of Carmen Rodriguez in Canton store
BALTIMORE -- 42-year-old Martin Brooks has received life plus 35 years for the 2019 murder of Carmen Rodriguez at Kim's Deli and Grocery in Canton, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's office.
Brooks, who was arrested in February 2020, opened fire on Rodriguez inside the Canton cornerstore, according to police.
He was charged with first-degree murder, and nine of charges including armed robbery, first degree assault, armed robbery, and firearms offenses.
Related Coverage:
- Martin Brooks Charged In Murder Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez Inside Kim's Deli
- 29-Year-Old Terrance Peterson Charged In The Fatal Shooting Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez At Kim's Deli
- ATF Offering $5K Reward For Arrest Of Suspect In Murder Of Carmen Rodriguez Shot At Kim's Deli
Police said that on December 22, 2019, officers responded to Kim's Deli and Grocery at 157 North Kenwood Avenue for a fatal shooting. When they arrived, they found Rodriguez, on the floor behind the cashiers counter, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surveillance video showed another man, Terrance Peterson, casing the store, and going inside. About a minute later, Brooks entered the store with a gun, pointed it at Rodriguez, and shot her.
Peterson turned himself in and was arrested in January 2020.
for more features.