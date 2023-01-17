Man pleads guilty to 2021 murder of Baltimore church volunteer Evelyn Player

Man sentenced to 50 years for murder of woman in Baltimore church

BALTIMORE - Manzie Smith Jr. pleaded guilty to the murder of a Baltimore church volunteer who was stabbed to death in 2021.

Smith received a life sentence, suspending all but 50 years, with five years of probation, for the murder of Evelyn Player.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney Office said the sentence was determined by a plea deal.

Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom at Southern Baptist Church about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 16, an hour after she had let contractors into the building for church renovations.

Her murder shook the community, leading Gov. Larry Hogan to offer a $100,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in 2021 that it's unclear whether Player, a beloved church volunteer, was targeted or if her killing was random. He said there's no evidence suggesting that she and Smith knew one another.

"Miss Player was what we call in Baltimore a foot solider," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "She loved her community, she loved her church and she served her community with passion. And, as some church folks would say, she loved like Mary and served like Martha. Yet, because of a heinous act of violence, East Baltimore lost this kind soul."

Smith was arrested in early December 2021 on Crenshaw Avenue.

Detectives got a warrant for Smith's arrest after zeroing in on him based on DNA evidence found at the scene.

He was convicted of first-degree murder and other offenses.