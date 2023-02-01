Interrogation video shown on second day of trial in murder of Baltimore City police lieutenant's husband

Man on trial for 2022 murder of Baltimore City police lieutenant's husband

BALTIMORE - The murder trial is underway for the man accused of killing the husband of a Baltimore City police lieutenant.

Sahiou Kargbo, 19, is accused of shooting and killing James Blue III in January of last year. Blue is the husband of Baltimore Police Lieutenant Lakeisha Blue, now a captain in BPD's Public Integrity Bureau.

Police said Blue was in his car waiting for a delivery to his home when he was approached and shot by Kargbo.

At the time, Kargbo had a warrant out for his arrest regarding an armed robbery case.

Once a search was executed, police said they found two handguns.

One of them ended up being a key piece of evidence in Blue's killing.

During the second day of Kargbo's trial, the former Mervo High School student sat and watched video played of his Feb. 1, 2022 interrogation, exactly one year ago.

Kargbo is seen during the interrogation denying it was him in the video near the shooting scene.

Blue's family members cried as jurors watched body-worn camera video from the first arriving officers on scene, showing Blue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

WJZ has previously reported Blue's murder was a case of "mistaken identity," per multiple sources.

Blue was waiting in his car for an appliance delivery driver in front of a home he had recently purchased, according to documents.

BPD Homicide Detective David Moynihan testified Blue was "going about his normal routine" when he was killed.

Public defender Todd Oppenheim hinted to Judge Jennifer Schiffer that Kargbo could testify on his own behalf during the trial.

Oppenheim told the judge he's arguing for a manslaughter defense, instead of first-degree murder.

Assistant State's Attorney Tonya LaPolla called an inmate to the witness stand Tuesday afternoon to testify about a jailhouse confession.

Instead, the inmate sat in silence on the witness stand for several minutes before Judge Schiffer dismissed him.

Eventually, the inmate's statement to detectives was read into the record.

The trial breaks Thursday and will resume Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Mitchell Courthouse.