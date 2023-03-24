Man killed, woman injured in shooting on York Road in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was injured in a shooting Thursday night in North Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly after midnight to the 5400 block of York Road for a reported shooting. Soon after, a 25-year-old man and 26-year-old woman walked into an area hospital, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the woman is in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe the victims were shot in the 5400 block of York Road.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.