Man killed in triple shooting at Columbia gas station, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man died and two others were seriously injured in a triple shooting outside a gas station Monday night in Columbia, Howard County Police said.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the Exxon on the 6000 block of Foreland Garth after hearing gunshots, where they found a man outside the business with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Howard County General Hospital's Emergency Room around 10:10 p.m., where one victim died, and the second was listed in critical but stable condition. Investigators believe they drove from the Exxon.

Officials believe the shooting was not random, based on preliminary evidence. No arrests have been announced, and police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.