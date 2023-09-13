Watch CBS News
Man killed in Southeast Baltimore double shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and another was injured after a shooting in Southeast Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers on patrol responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 2400 block of Jefferson Street when they heard gunshots, police said. There, they found an 18-year-old man with a non-life-threatening injury.

The officers then found a 33-year-old man on the 400 block of North Montford Avenue suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

