Man killed in West Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man died after he was shot in West Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of McKean Avenue for a Shot Spotter Alert, where they found the victim.
The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.