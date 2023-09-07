Man killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 38-year-old man died after he was shot in West Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of McKean Avenue for a Shot Spotter Alert, where they found the victim.

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.