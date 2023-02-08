Man killed in shooting near Laurel shopping center
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Laurel, Anne Arundel County police said.
Officers are on the scene at the 3500 block of Russett Green East near Russett Green shopping center as of 10:30 a.m., according to police.
Police said one man was pronounced dead on the scene. No further injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
