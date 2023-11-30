Man killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 6 a.m. to the 2400 block of Talbot Road to investigate a person lying in the street, police said. There, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.