Man killed in Northwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Northwest Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 6 a.m. to the 2400 block of Talbot Road to investigate a person lying in the street, police said. There, they found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 8:38 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

