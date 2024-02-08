Watch CBS News
Man killed in Northeast Baltimore double shooting

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a double shooting near a 7-Eleven store Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4400 block of Bel Air Road, where they found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. 

Both men were hospitalized, but one of the victims died that night. The condition of the second victim was not immediately known. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 5:33 AM EST

