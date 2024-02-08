Man killed in Northeast Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a double shooting near a 7-Eleven store Wednesday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the 4400 block of Bel Air Road, where they found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Both men were hospitalized, but one of the victims died that night. The condition of the second victim was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.