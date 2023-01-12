Man killed in Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed overnight in the Mid-Town Belvedere neighborhood of Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around midnight to West Biddle Street at Maryland Avenue, where they found a man inside of a vehicle shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

The neighborhood is a relatively popular neighborhood north of Mount Vernon, littered with small businesses as well as the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and the University of Baltimore campus.

Homicide detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.