Man killed in Laurel hit-and-run crash

BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash overnight, Howard County police said Friday.

Officers were called at 10:43 p.m. to the 9600 block of Washington Boulevard, for a reported pedestrian collision. The victim, a man, was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The striking vehicle, which investigators preliminarily believe to be a Ford Explorer, left the scene before officers got there.

Washington Boulevard was closed in both directions for two and a half hours.

An investigation is ongoing in the crash. For information call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.