Man killed in Fells Point shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot overnight in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 3 a.m. Monday to the 2000 block of Fleet Street, where they found a 33-year-old man unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. 

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

A few blocks north of the incident, a second man was found shot around 3:09 a.m. on the 400 block of South Broadway, police said. 

The 66-year-old victim was found shot in the lower body after police responded to the shooting. It remains unclear whether the shootings were connected. 

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Gough Street, where a crime scene was located.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on July 3, 2023 / 8:36 AM

