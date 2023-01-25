Watch CBS News
Man killed in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Tuesday evening in East Baltimore, police said. 

Police responded shortly after 6:20 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue, where they found "a man who looked to be in his 20s" suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries. 

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

