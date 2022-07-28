Man killed in early morning West Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 4:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times.
Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
