Man killed in early morning West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 4:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times.

Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.