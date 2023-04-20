Man killed in double shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Morrell Park

BALTIMORE -- A man died Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue, where they found a man shot in the head. Police said despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers then responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators determined the man was a second victim in the Morrell Park shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.