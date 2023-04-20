Watch CBS News
Man killed in double shooting in Southwest Baltimore's Morrell Park

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died Wednesday evening in a double shooting in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood, police said. 

Officers responded around 9 p.m. to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue, where they found a man shot in the head. Police said despite lifesaving measures, he was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Officers then responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found a 42-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators determined the man was a second victim in the Morrell Park shooting. An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

First published on April 19, 2023 / 10:25 PM

