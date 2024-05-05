Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in double shooting in North Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Man killed in double shooting in North Baltimore
Man killed in double shooting in North Baltimore 00:20

BALTIMORE - A man died and another was injured in a double shooting early Sunday in North Baltimore.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road where two men were found with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old man died at the hospital and a 26-year-old's condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

No other information was provided.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina before landing in Maryland.

First published on May 5, 2024 / 5:33 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.