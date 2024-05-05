Man killed in double shooting in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man died and another was injured in a double shooting early Sunday in North Baltimore.

Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the 3300 block of Reisterstown Road where two men were found with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old man died at the hospital and a 26-year-old's condition is unknown.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

No other information was provided.