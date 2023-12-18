Watch CBS News
Man killed in double shooting at Columbia apartment complex

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a double shooting at an apartment complex in Columbia Sunday night, Howard County Police said. 

Officers responded around 9:30 to the 7600 block of Woodpark Lane, where they found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old shot. 

The 18-year-old victim, identified by police as Jeremiah Isaiah Darden, was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore, where he died. 

The second victim was treated and released, police said. 

Investigators believe the shots came from an unknown vehicle while the victims were standing in an open stairwell. It wasn't immediately clear whether the incident was targeted. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

