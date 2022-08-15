Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Man, 55, killed in crash in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man died in a car crash Sunday in Harmans, Anne Arundel County Police said. 

Officers responded at noon to the single-vehicle crash at Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road. 

Investigators say 55-year-old David Stein, of Linthicum Heights, was driving a sedan south on Aviation Boulevard approaching Dorsey Road when, for unknown reasons, the car left the road to the right and hit a traffic signal pole. 

Stein was transported to an area hospital but later died, police said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 8:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.