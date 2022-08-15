Man, 55, killed in crash in Anne Arundel County
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man died in a car crash Sunday in Harmans, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Officers responded at noon to the single-vehicle crash at Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road.
Investigators say 55-year-old David Stein, of Linthicum Heights, was driving a sedan south on Aviation Boulevard approaching Dorsey Road when, for unknown reasons, the car left the road to the right and hit a traffic signal pole.
Stein was transported to an area hospital but later died, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.