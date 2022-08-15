Man, 55, killed in crash in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man died in a car crash Sunday in Harmans, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded at noon to the single-vehicle crash at Aviation Boulevard and Dorsey Road.

Investigators say 55-year-old David Stein, of Linthicum Heights, was driving a sedan south on Aviation Boulevard approaching Dorsey Road when, for unknown reasons, the car left the road to the right and hit a traffic signal pole.

Stein was transported to an area hospital but later died, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.