Man involved in foster care programs arrested for child sex crimes in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 43-year-old man who had been active in numerous foster care programs was charged with sex crimes with minors in Baltimore County.

Keith H. Savage was arrested and has been charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor, child pornography and other sexual offense charges.

He was granted bail and is on home detention, according to Baltimore County police.

Police said Savage was involved in foster care programs for several years.

Officers are looking for any additional victims that may have been in his care.

If you know someone who may have been a victim of Savage, call police at 410-887-7720.

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 17, 2022 / 9:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

