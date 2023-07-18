Man injured on cargo ship traveling near Maryland flown to Baltimore's Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police Aviation Command rescued a man after he was injured on a cargo ship that was traveling in the area of Stevensville, according to authorities.

The man, a worker on the Abtenauer, a bulk carrier cargo ship, was injured after falling more than 10 feet from a ladder, troopers said.

His injuries required a medical evaluation from a trauma center, according to authorities.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command was asked to perform a hoist rescue to help the man, troopers said.

The cargo ship worker was transported by helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, according to authorities.