Man injured in stabbing inside Odenton Subway restaurant

BALTIMORE - A man was stabbed Thursday afternoon in a domestic dispute inside a Subway restaurant in Odenton.

Police said a man stabbed the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend, and then he attempted to take a child that belonged to him and the woman.

The victim was stabbed in the torso and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect and his girlfriend went to the Subway on Pine Orchard Parkway around 1 p.m. before he was involved in a fight with the boyfriend of his ex-significant other.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed. The suspect had minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.  

First published on July 20, 2023 / 4:27 PM

