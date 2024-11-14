Man injured in shooting near Loyola University Maryland campus, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was injured in a shooting at a Royal Farms near the Loyola University Maryland campus Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the convenience store in the 200 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 3:15 p.m. where they found a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to officers.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the shooting should call police at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.