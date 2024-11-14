Watch CBS News
Local News

Man injured in shooting near Loyola University Maryland campus, police say

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Police investigate shooting at Baltimore Royal Farms
Police investigate shooting at Baltimore Royal Farms 00:31

BALTIMORE -- A man was injured in a shooting at a Royal Farms near the Loyola University Maryland campus Thursday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.

Officers responded to the convenience store in the 200 block of West Cold Spring Lane around 3:15 p.m. where they found a 47-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to officers.

Witnesses or anyone with knowledge of the shooting should call police at 410-396-2455 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Adam Thompson

Adam Thompson is a digital content producer for CBS Baltimore.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.