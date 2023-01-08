Watch CBS News
Man injured during a drive-by shooting near Reisterstown Road Plaza, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man was shot multiple times during a drive-by shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 4000 block of Bancroft Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 4:50 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the man was standing on the block when someone inside of a vehicle began shooting at him, police said.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact district detectives at 410-396-2466.

Anonymous tipsterS can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

