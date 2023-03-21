Watch CBS News
Man indicted on arson charges for allegedly setting shed on fire in Pasadena

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was indicted on charges for reportedly setting a commercial shed on fire behind an abandoned Checkers restaurant in Pasadena last month.

Robert Lee Wagner, 39, has been charged with second-degree malicious burning and reckless endangerment.

He is accused of setting the shed on fire on February 25 on Mountain Road.

Firefighters saw the suspect adding items to the fire before leaving. 

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators located the suspect in the area less than one hour after the 911 call, and witnesses positively identified the suspect to be the male they saw adding debris to the fire. 

First published on March 21, 2023 / 2:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

