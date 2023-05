Man dies from house fire in Dundalk, officials say

BALTIMORE -- Fire officials said a man died from a fire Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore County.

Officials responded to the fire in the 8000 block of Gray Haven Road in Dundalk.

Fire units now clearing scene of dwelling Fire , 8000 block Gray Haven Rd, #dundalk. One adult male patient transported in critical condition. @BaltCoPolice fire investigators are on scene. EA pic.twitter.com/kHOwzNbMrq — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 10, 2023

Fire crews said that a man was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.