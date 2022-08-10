Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Man in critical condition after Northeast Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue for a reported shooting. There, police said they found a 24-year-old man shot multiple times. 

The man was transported to an area hospital. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 10, 2022 / 7:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.