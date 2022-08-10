Man in critical condition after Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Northeast Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday to the 5300 block of Eastbury Avenue for a reported shooting. There, police said they found a 24-year-old man shot multiple times.

The man was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.