Man in critical condition after being shot in the head in East Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition Tuesday night after he was shot in the head in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Caroline Street about 8:20 p.m. and found an "unknown adult male" with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was taken to a local hospital

"Due to the seriousness of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives were notified and have assumed control of the investigation," police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.