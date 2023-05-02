Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after shooting in Edgewood

By Christian Olaniran

BALTIMORE — A man was hospitalized after being shot in Harford County Monday evening, police said.

Officers said they responded to the 1900 block of Eloise Lane in Edgewood, and made contact with a victim.  

25-year-old Donald Williams was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.  

Deputies began providing aid until EMS arrived, and transported Williams to a local trauma center.

Officials said an investigation revealed that Williams was outside his home when unknown suspects appeared, opening fire on Williams before fleeing the scene.

Police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-638-4007

