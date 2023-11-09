Watch CBS News
Man hospitalized after Dundalk shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was injured in a shooting Thursday morning in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said. 

Detectives were on the scene at the 4200 block of Lynhurst Road around 7 a.m., police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital. 

The man's condition was not immediately clear. No further details were available on the shooting. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

First published on November 9, 2023 / 8:15 AM EST

