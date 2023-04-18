Man found not guilty in 2019 murder of Y coach in Baltimore, guilty of robbery charges

BALTIMORE --A Baltimore City jury on Tuesday found a man not guilty of murder in the 2019 murder case of a beloved Y youth coach, but guilty of three conspiracy charges related to robbery and burglary.

Jordan Taylor was killed Nov. 5, 2019, at his home on Clifton Avenue in Northwest Baltimore. Taylor, 31, was killed trying to protect his wife, according to his mother.

Police and prosecutors say it was a case of suspects targeting the wrong house.

Kahlil Madden was arrested in 2021. Investigators found his DNA on the steering wheel, gear shift, and a tire iron inside the Honda CRV seen leaving the Taylors' house.

"They (the suspects) failed at robbing (the Taylors) that night and succeeded in ruining this family's life," ASA Elizabeth Stock told jurors during closing arguments Monday. "Jordan Taylor lost his life for no reason at all."

Related

During the trial, prosecutors played the three-minute 911 call from Twila Taylor during the attempted robbery, where suspects are heard asking where the safe was located.

"There was no safe in the house. The only thing taken November 5, 2019 was Jordan Taylor's life," Assistant State's Attorney Elizabeth Stock told jurors during closing arguments. "They had bad information and hit the wrong house."

Madden was the fourth suspect sought after police arrested three others first.

Madden's alleged co-conspirator Aaron Butler pleaded guilty to murder and armed robbery last week. He will be sentenced in September.

As for the other two suspects, Donta Holdclaw died before his case went to trial, and prosecutors dropped charges against Elease Frazier after a few weeks.