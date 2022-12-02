Watch CBS News
Local News

Man found injured under metro train in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man was found injured Thursday evening under a metro train in Baltimore County.

Police responded around 5:20 p.m. to the metro stop on Milford Mill Road in Pikesville for a pedestrian possibly struck by a train.

Officers located a man who was injured underneath the train and requested an ambulance. 

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MTA police are taking over the investigation.

No other information was provided.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 1, 2022 / 8:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.