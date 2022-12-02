Man found injured under metro train in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A man was found injured Thursday evening under a metro train in Baltimore County.

Police responded around 5:20 p.m. to the metro stop on Milford Mill Road in Pikesville for a pedestrian possibly struck by a train.

Officers located a man who was injured underneath the train and requested an ambulance.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MTA police are taking over the investigation.

No other information was provided.