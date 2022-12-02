Man found injured under metro train in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - A man was found injured Thursday evening under a metro train in Baltimore County.
Police responded around 5:20 p.m. to the metro stop on Milford Mill Road in Pikesville for a pedestrian possibly struck by a train.
Officers located a man who was injured underneath the train and requested an ambulance.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MTA police are taking over the investigation.
No other information was provided.
