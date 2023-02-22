Man fighting for life following shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is in critical condition at an area hospital after he was shot in the head in Baltimore's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southwest part of the city learned of the shooting around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation into the shooting given the nature of the man's injuries, police said.

Anyone who has information about the shooting can contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.