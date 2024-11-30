Man dies after being shot on city bus in Downtown Baltimore; Police seek information

Man dies after being shot on city bus in Downtown Baltimore; Police seek information

Man dies after being shot on city bus in Downtown Baltimore; Police seek information

BALTIMORE - A man was shot while taking a city bus in Downtown Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

At 2 p.m., officers say they arrived at the unit block of South Eutaw Street for a report of a shooting. An unidentified male was found at the scene suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the victim was shot on the bus by an unknown suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Stay with CBS Baltimore for further updates.