Man dies in Essex violent attack
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was stabbed in Essex Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, police said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident
