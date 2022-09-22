Watch CBS News
Man dies in Essex violent attack

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Essex
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was stabbed in Essex Thursday morning, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue around 6 a.m. where they found a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, police said. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident 

