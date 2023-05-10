Man dies from shooting in Northeast Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 59-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore.

When officers arrived around 4:20 p.m. at the 5400 block of Moores Run Drive, they found the man with gunshot wounds to his chest and upper right leg.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

A short time later, Baltimore County officers were sent to a local hospital after learning that someone had shown up with a gunshot injury, according to authorities.

At the hospital, officers found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the left foot, police said.

The gunshot victim is being treated for his injury and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

He, too, was injured in the 5400 block of Moores Run Drive, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100,

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.