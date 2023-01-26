Man dies from shooting at shopping center in Hanover

BALTIMORE - A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening at a shopping center in Anne Arundel County.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the Ridgeview Plaza Shopping Center in Hanover.

Markus Nocho, from Odenton, was found shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-4731 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.