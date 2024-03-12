Man dies from shooting at SE Baltimore intersection

Vic Carter has your Tuesday evening forecast (3/12/2024)

BALTIMORE - A 33-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore, police say.

The shooting happened at the intersection of East Baltimore Street and South Chester Street.

While officers noticed evidence of a shooting, they were notified of a victim at the hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.