Man dies from injuries in West Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 2400 block of Winchester Street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found the victim shot multiple times. 

The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police said. No identifying information about the victim is available.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 6:56 AM

