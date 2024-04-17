Man dies after SUV crash in Laurel

BALTIMORE -- A man died Wednesday after an SUV crash in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the crash on Laurel Fort Meade Road at Laurel Racetrack Road in Laurel.

After investigating, officers learned that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was heading west on Laurel Fort Meade Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes while continuing to travel westbound.

The Jeep jumped the curb and struck a guardrail before going airborne, police said.

When the vehicle landed, the driver was ejected, and the Jeep began to overturn before coming to rest off the roadway.

The driver, identified as Jeff Charles, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

The crash is still under investigation.