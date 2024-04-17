Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after SUV crash in Laurel

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Wednesday morning news roundup 4/17/2024
Your Wednesday morning news roundup 4/17/2024 01:48

BALTIMORE -- A man died Wednesday after an SUV crash in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Around 12:15 a.m. officers responded to the crash on Laurel Fort Meade Road at Laurel Racetrack Road in Laurel.

After investigating, officers learned that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was heading west on Laurel Fort Meade Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lanes while continuing to travel westbound.  

The Jeep jumped the curb and struck a guardrail before going airborne, police said.

When the vehicle landed, the driver was ejected, and the Jeep began to overturn before coming to rest off the roadway.

The driver, identified as Jeff Charles, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. 

The crash is still under investigation.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on April 17, 2024 / 10:20 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.