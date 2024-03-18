Man dies after street-racing crash in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- A man died after a crash in Owings Mills Sunday, according to Maryland State Police.

Officers responded to the crash on Interstate 795 North and McDonogh Road around 4:50 a.m. Sunday.

According to an investigation, Leo Brooks, 56, was driving a 2017 Mercedes believed to be involved in a street race with an unidentified vehicle.

Investigators believe Brooks was speeding and lost control of his vehicle, before striking a 2006 Jeep Liberty. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep was not involved in street racing, according to police.