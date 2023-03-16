Man dies after Maryland trooper crashed into stopped traffic in Salisbury

BALTIMORE -- A 73-year-old man died a week after a crash involving a Maryland State Trooper in Salisbury, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on March 6 at the southbound Route 13 bypass in the area of St. Lukes Road/Route 513. Police said both lanes were shut down and traffic was held at the time as a tow truck moved a disabled car from the median.

A trooper driving a department vehicle struck a pickup truck, which was forced into a sedan. Police said it is unclear why the collision happened.

The trooper and the 34-year-old man in the sedan were hospitalized in Salisbury. The driver of the truck, Daniel Clark of Norfolk, Virginia, was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

Clark died of his injuries on Wednesday afternoon, police said Thursday.

Police identified the trooper involved as Corporal Kevin Moore, a 15-year veteran of the Maryland State Police assigned to the Field Operations Bureau. He is currently on restricted duty.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the crash, and the agency said it is "committed to conducting a complete and impartial investigation of this crash."

The agency will hand over its investigation to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office for review