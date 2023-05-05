Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after house fire in Anne Arundel County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A man died as a result of injuries he sustained during a house fire in Anne Arundel County Friday morning.

Around 6:04 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from a witness driving by who said they noticed smoke and fire coming from 410 Summit Ave (Marley) in Glen Burnie. 

When firefighters arrived at the address, they found a single family home engulfed in flames. 

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and found a body in the home. 

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation is actively investigating the cause of the fire.   

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 240-539-8120.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 5, 2023 / 10:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.