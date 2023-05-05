Man dies after house fire in Anne Arundel County

BALTIMORE — A man died as a result of injuries he sustained during a house fire in Anne Arundel County Friday morning.

Around 6:04 a.m., firefighters responded to a 911 call from a witness driving by who said they noticed smoke and fire coming from 410 Summit Ave (Marley) in Glen Burnie.

When firefighters arrived at the address, they found a single family home engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and found a body in the home.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anne Arundel County Fire Investigation is actively investigating the cause of the fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators at 240-539-8120.