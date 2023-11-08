Man dies after he was struck by a vehicle in South Baltimore on Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man has died from injuries he sustained after he was struck by a vehicle in Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood on Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 1600 block of Spruce Street to investigate a report of a person who had been hit by a vehicle around 5:15 a.m. that day, police said.

They found the injured man and learned that he had been hit in the 3900 block of Curtis Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the site of the collision, police said.

An ambulance took the man to Shock Trauma, where he remained "in serious condition," according to authorities.

Despite the efforts made by medical personnel to save the man's life, he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is looking into the fatal crash, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the crash that killed the man should contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.