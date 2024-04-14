Man dies after he was found shot in vehicle in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died inside a vehicle from a shooting in North Baltimore Sunday evening, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, was found by police inside the vehicle in the 4900 block of Palmer Avenue with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police attempted to perform CPR on the man before paramedics arrived, but he died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7LOCKUP.