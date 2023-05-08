Watch CBS News
Man dies after being struck by light rail car

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a light rail car Monday morning, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

MTA said that around 6:30 a.m., a man entered the tracks at the Timonium Road Crossing near the Timonium Business Parl, where he was fatally struck by a light rail vehicle.

A bus bridge was put in place from Lutherville to Hunt Valley, and light rail service was restored at 9:30 a.m.  MTA said residual delays are expected.

"While this incident is still under investigation, Maryland Transit Administration encourages any individual who is struggling or in crisis to seek help through the 988 Lifeline," MTA said.

No further details have been released.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on May 8, 2023 / 11:40 AM

First published on May 8, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

